Jordan was not a part of the rotation in Thursday's 111-89 win over Charlotte.

Jordan did not appear in just his third game of the season while the team opted to play its new acquisition LaMarcus Aldridge and Nicolas Claxton instead. Aldridge got the start and excelled, posting 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block across 30 minutes. Jordan has averaged 22.2 minutes per game so far this season, but it's possible that his role will continue to decrease since the team is so deep in the frontcourt.