Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Hopeful for Friday
Coach Kenny Atkinson said Jordan (ankle) is "questionable but hopeful" for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.
Jordan sprained his ankle during Monday's game against the Pelicans, but the big man was able to participate in some of Thursday's practice, and it doesn't sound like the issue will force him to miss Friday's game in Portland. Look for his status to clear up closer to tip-off. If Jordan is ultimately unable to play, Jarrett Allen would likely start, while rookie Nic Claxton could make his debut.
