Jordan has agreed to terms with the Nets on a four-year, $40 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPn reports.

As expected, Jordan will join Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant as the final piece in the Nets' massive free agency haul. Jordan is no longer the elite defender and rim runner he was in his heyday with the Clippers, but he's still one of the best rebounders in the league and can always be counted on for a high field goal percentage. How Jordan fits with the Nets' incumbent center, Jarrett Allen, remains to be seen.