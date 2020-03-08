Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Joining starting five
Interim coach Jacque Vaughn said that Jordan will start at center in Sunday's game against the Bulls, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
In what amounts to his first major decision since replacing Kenny Atkinson on the bench, Vaughn will drop Jarrett Allen from the starting five to make room for Jordan. The choice is a curious one given that Allen, a 2017 first-round pick, is seemingly a bigger part of the team's long-term plans, but neither player's fantasy outlook may end up changing drastically by the lineup change. Jordan had already been in a rough timeshare with Allen this season, with the former averaging 21.8 minutes per game to the latter's 25.9. It's not clear if Jordan's move into the starting five will result in a notable uptick in playing time, if any.
