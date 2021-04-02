Jordan (coach's decision) wasn't part of head coach Steve Nash's rotation Thursday in Brooklyn's 111-89 win over Charlotte.

Jordan failed to play for just a third time this season while Nash integrated new acquisition LaMarcus Aldridge, who started at center and posted 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block across 30 minutes. Meanwhile, Nicolas Claxton stuck in the rotation ahead of Jordan as the backcourt center. The frontcourt rotation will only get more crowded once Blake Griffin -- who rested for the second half of the back-to-back set -- and Kevin Durant (hamstring) return to the lineup, so Jordan could have more DNP-CDs in his future.