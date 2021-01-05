Jordan scored four points (2-2 FG) and grabbed five rebounds in Monday's loss against the Wizards.

Jordan might not do much in terms of scoring, but he's missed just three field-goal attempts all year long while starting all seven games for the Nets. He might be a good source for field-goal percentages and defensive stats, but his upside is quite limited even when factoring his outstanding shooting numbers -- mainly since he's reached the 20-minute mark in just one game thus far.