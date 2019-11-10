Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Listed as available
Jordan (ankle) is listed as available on the latest injury report ahead of Sunday's game against Phoenix.
No surprise here, as Jordan was initially deemed probable following his absence in Friday's game against Portland. The injury initially occurred Monday against New Orleans, but it doesn't look to be anything that will hamper Jordan going forward.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.