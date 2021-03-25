Jordon will come off the bench Wednesday against the Jazz, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old started the past nine games but will head to the bench with coach Steve Nash starting out with a small-ball lineup Wednesday. Jordan is averaging 6.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 blocks in 18.4 minutes across nine games as a reserve this season.