Jordan will come off the bench Tuesday against the Clippers, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The 32-year-old started the past 10 games for Brooklyn but will shift to the bench with coach Steve Nash opting for a smaller starting five Tuesday. Jordan should still be one of the first options off the bench, but Jeff Green will receive the start.
