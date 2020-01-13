Jordan had 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 108-86 win over the Hawks.

Jordan lost the starting role to Jarrett Allen and while his scoring figures remain low -- he has scored 10 or more points twice in his last nine outings -- he continues to make an impact on the glass. The veteran center is averaging 10.4 rebounds in 21.5 minutes per game during his last 10 games.