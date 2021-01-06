Jordan is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Jazz, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Jordan started the first seven games of the season but will come off the bench Tuesday. Jarrett Allen will receive the start at center for Brooklyn.
More News
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Limited output once again•
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Blocks four shots in OT loss•
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Opts out of 2019-20 restart•
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Double-double in Sunday's start•
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Joining starting five•
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Only 14 minutes in blowout loss•