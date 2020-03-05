Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Only 14 minutes in blowout loss
Jordan posted two points (1-1 FG) and four rebounds across 14 minutes during Wednesday's 118-79 loss to the Grizzlies.
The Nets were clearly sluggish on the second night of a back-to-back following Tuesday's overtime win over the Celtics. Jordan had one of his worst performances of the season, taking just one shot in 14 minutes and committing two turnovers.
