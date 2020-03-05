Play

Jordan posted two points (1-1 FG) and four rebounds across 14 minutes during Wednesday's 118-79 loss to the Grizzlies.

The Nets were clearly sluggish on the second night of a back-to-back following Tuesday's overtime win over the Celtics. Jordan had one of his worst performances of the season, taking just one shot in 14 minutes and committing two turnovers.

More News
Our Latest Stories