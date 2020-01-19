Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Out again Monday
Jordan (finger) will remain out Monday against Philadelphia.
Jordan is still recovering from a dislocated middle finger, which he suffered on Wednesday against the Sixers. He was held out of Saturday's game against Milwaukee, and at this point it's unclear if he'll be set for any sort of extended absence.
More News
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.