Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Out Sunday
Jordan (finger) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Billy Reinhardt of Nets Daily reports.
Joradn was considered questionable as he continues to recover from a dislocated right finger, but he won't be retaking the court Sunday. Nicolas Claxton should continue seeing increased run behind starter Jarrett Allen.
