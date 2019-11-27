Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Out Wednesday
Jordan (ankle) is out Wednesday against the Celtics, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Left ankle soreness will cause Jordan to miss his second straight game. Jarrett Allen and Nicolas Claxton should see increased roles as a result.
