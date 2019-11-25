Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Out with ankle soreness
Jordan won't play Monday agasint the Cavaliers due to left ankle soreness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Jordan was a late addition to the injury report, and he'll be held out Monday as a result. Jarrett Allen and Nicolas Claxton are expected to see more time at center against Cleveland.
