Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Plays 23 minutes in return
Jordan supplied eight points (4-6 FG), 11 rebounds, one assist, a block and a steal during the Nets' 112-107 Friday afternoon victory over the Celtics.
Jordan had missed the previous two games with an ankle injury, but returned to his bench role on Friday. Jarrett Allen is the future at center for the Nets and they may look to give Nicolas Claxton more minutes later in the season, but Jordan can be a steady source of rebounds for owners in need. He averages around 21 minutes a night.
