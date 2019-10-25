Jordan recorded two points (0-1 FG, 2-2FT), three rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 127-126 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

The word coming out of the preseason was that Jordan and Jarrett Allen would share starts during the regular season. It wasn't immediately clear if that was just in label only, or if the players' minutes would be affected as well. It seems like the latter might be coming to fruition. We'll see how coach Kenny Atkinson handles the center rotation during Friday's game against the Knicks.