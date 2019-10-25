Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Plays just 17 minutes in opener
Jordan recorded two points (0-1 FG, 2-2FT), three rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 127-126 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.
The word coming out of the preseason was that Jordan and Jarrett Allen would share starts during the regular season. It wasn't immediately clear if that was just in label only, or if the players' minutes would be affected as well. It seems like the latter might be coming to fruition. We'll see how coach Kenny Atkinson handles the center rotation during Friday's game against the Knicks.
More News
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Will rotate at center•
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Timeshare continues in victory•
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Draws start vs. Lakers•
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Inks four-year deal with Nets•
-
DeAndre Jordan: Will sign with Nets•
-
Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Linked to Nets ahead of free agency•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.