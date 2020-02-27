Jordan managed 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 FT) and 16 rebounds in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 110-106 loss to the Wizards.

Jordan stepped up with Jarrett Allen fouling out in only 18 minutes. Jordan has logged 11 double-doubles through 49 appearances this season, this after managing 12 in 19 games with the Knicks and 30 in 50 games with the Mavericks in 2019-20. His six-year streak of tallying 40-plus double-doubles has come to an end, but Jordan is still serviceable enough to hold some value in deep leagues.