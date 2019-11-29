Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Probable against Celtics
Jordan (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Celtics, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Jordan missed the past two games with left ankle soreness, but his injury designation provides optimism that he could return Friday. The 6-11 center is averaging 7.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game over the first 15 contests.
