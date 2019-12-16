Jordan contributed 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes Sunday in the Nets' 109-89 win over the 76ers.

Jordan and starting center Jarrett Allen have often cannibalized one another's fantasy value this season, but the former at least got the better end of the arrangement Sunday. Even though he's maxed out at 26 minutes over his past 14 games, Jordan has still been able to record double-digit boards on six occasions in addition to shooting 67.1 percent from the floor over that span. His upside is fairly low while he remains stuck in a timeshare, though Jordan at least has some appeal as a two-category specialist for those looking for aid in rebounds and field-goal percentage.