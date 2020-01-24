Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Questionable for Saturday's game
Jordan (finger) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
A dislocated finger has kept Jordan out of the Nets' last three games. Jarrett Allen has averaged 30.0 minutes over those contests, slightly above his season mark of 26.8 minutes per game. Jordan's return could return Allen to a slightly reduced role.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...