Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Questionable for Thursday
Jordan (finger) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Jordan has missed the past two games while recovering from a dislocated middle finger, which he suffered last week against the Sixers. He was able to avoid surgery but remains without a timetable for his return. Look for his status to clear up following Thursday's shootaround.
