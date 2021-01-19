Jordan posted 12 points (6-6 FG), 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal across 38 minutes in Monday's 125-123 win over the Bucks.
Jordan was perfect from the field Monday and posted his first double-digit scoring effort of the season, which translates to this being his first double-double -- as well as his joint-best rebounding effort of the campaign. Jordan is not going to score a lot but provides value on defense and rebounding, and his upside should get a boost as long as he remains the Nets' starting center.
More News
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Ties season-high with 12 rebounds•
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Back in starting five•
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Limited output once again•
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Blocks four shots in OT loss•
-
Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Opts out of 2019-20 restart•