Jordan posted 12 points (6-6 FG), 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal across 38 minutes in Monday's 125-123 win over the Bucks.

Jordan was perfect from the field Monday and posted his first double-digit scoring effort of the season, which translates to this being his first double-double -- as well as his joint-best rebounding effort of the campaign. Jordan is not going to score a lot but provides value on defense and rebounding, and his upside should get a boost as long as he remains the Nets' starting center.