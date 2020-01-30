Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Records three rejections
Jordan managed four points (2-2 FG), eight rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 125-115 win over the Pistons.
Jordan rejoined the rotation after missing the last handful of games due to a dislocated right middle finger. His last appearance was back on Jan. 15, and while Jordan continues to do a solid job on the boards he's best reserved for use in deep leagues.
