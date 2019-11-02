Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Rejoins starting five
Jordan is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game at Detroit, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Jordan came off the bench Friday versus the Rockets and delivered six points, seven rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes. Jarrett Allen will return to the bench Saturday as the pair is expected to continue splitting the starting role at center this season.
