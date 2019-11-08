Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Ruled out Friday
Jordan (ankle) will not play Friday in Portland, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Jordan left Monday's game against the Pelicans with a sprained left ankle and needs at least a little more time to recover. It's not yet clear if he'll be ready to go Sunday in Phoenix. Nic Claxton could make his NBA debut as the backup center behind Jarrett Allen for Friday's contest.
