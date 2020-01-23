Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Ruled out Thursday
Jordan (finger) will not play Thursday against the Lakers.
Jordan will miss a third straight game as he continues to recover from a dislocated middle finger, which he suffered last week against the 76ers. While the veteran big man was able to avoid surgery, his timeline for a return remains unclear. Jordan's next chance to play will come Saturday in Detroit.
