Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Ruled out with ankle sprain
Jordan has been ruled out for the rest of Monday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle sprain.
Jordan went down under the basket during the second half, and the team announced shortly after that he's done for the night. Jarrett Allen will likely see more minutes as a result.
