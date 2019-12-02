Jordan had 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 109-106 loss against the Heat.

Jordan seems to have lost the starting gig to Jarrett Allen and while he has been consistent, he hasn't been very productive -- the veteran has scored over 10 points in two of his last eight games, while grabbing 10 or more boards thrice over that span. He plays around 20-25 minutes per game thus far, giving him limited upside going forward.