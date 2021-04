Jordan went for 12 points (6-7 FG), 14 rebounds, five assists and one block across 26 minutes in the loss Wednesday to the 76ers.

Jordan had six points and 11 rebounds while playing great defense on Joel Embiid in the first quarter but picked up three fouls in the second quarter and never really recovered. Still, his 14 boards were a season best and the 12th time this season he's grabbed double-digit rebounds. Along with the rebounds, Jordan's five dimes tied a season high.