Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Should play through knee bruise
Jordan is probable for Monday's game at Orlando with a right knee bruise, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
Jordan put up six points, eight rebounds, two assists and four blocks but apparently picked up the knee issue during Saturday's loss to the Raptors. The 31-year-old is still in line to play and should play his usual role off the bench for Brooklyn.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.