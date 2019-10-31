Jordan managed eight points (3-7 FG, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds, and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 118-108 loss to the Pacers.

Jordan is yet to reach double figures in scoring through four games this season, but he has hauled in 40 boards across the last three. With that being said, Jordan is yet to earn more than 23 minutes, though he has seen exactly that in each of the last three tilts.