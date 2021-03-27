Jordan posted 10 points (5-8 FG), nine rebounds and one block in 20 minutes during Friday's 113-111 win over the Pistons.

Jordan reclaimed the starting center spot from Jeff Green after a one-game stint as a reserve and grabbed nine rebounds in 20 minutes. Before Friday's game, Jordan was averaging 8.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 24.4 minutes in March. Jordan's minutes will continue to fluctuate, but he's still worth rostering in deep leagues for his low-end points, rebounds and blocks.