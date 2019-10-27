Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Starting Sunday
Jordan will start Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Jarrett Allen got the nod at center in each of Brooklyn's first two games, but the Nets will pivot to the veteran on Sunday. Jordan played only 17 minutes in the opener before seeing 23 minutes of action Friday against the Knicks. In that contest, he finished with seven points and 11 boards.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...