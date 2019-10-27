Jordan will start Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Jarrett Allen got the nod at center in each of Brooklyn's first two games, but the Nets will pivot to the veteran on Sunday. Jordan played only 17 minutes in the opener before seeing 23 minutes of action Friday against the Knicks. In that contest, he finished with seven points and 11 boards.

