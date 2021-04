Jordan will start Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old started the previous two games before being a DNP-coach's decision Sunday versus Miami, but he's back in the lineup Tuesday. Jordan has averaged 8.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 blocks in 23.3 minutes over 38 starts this season.