Jordan scored 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 FT) while adding eight rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes off the bench during Monday's 136-125 win over the Kings.

After missing Saturday's game to handle a personal matter, Jordan ran with the second unit in his return to action but still produced his usual scoring and rebounding numbers. Look for the veteran big to rejoin the starting five for Tuesday's game against the Suns.