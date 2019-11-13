Jordan had 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 30 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 119-114 loss at the Jazz.

It's a small-sample size after missing just one game, but Jordan is averaging 15.5 points, 14.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 27.0 minutes off the bench after missing one game through injury. Considering Jarrett Allen's recent lack of production, Jordan should be Brooklyn's main fantasy asset at the center position even if he continues to come off the bench in the future.