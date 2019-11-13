Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Thrives as substitute in loss
Jordan had 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 30 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 119-114 loss at the Jazz.
It's a small-sample size after missing just one game, but Jordan is averaging 15.5 points, 14.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 27.0 minutes off the bench after missing one game through injury. Considering Jarrett Allen's recent lack of production, Jordan should be Brooklyn's main fantasy asset at the center position even if he continues to come off the bench in the future.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...