Jordan went for nine points (4-4 FG, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 win over the Knicks.

Jordan returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in four consecutive games and missing one game due to a coach's decision and did not disappoint. His nine points were a season-high as were the 12 rebounds. With Jarrett Allen now out of the picture in Brooklyn, Jordan is the only true center on the roster.