Jordan totaled four points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 19 minutes during Saturday's 91-77 preseason victory over the Lakers.

Jordan moved back to the bench Saturday, coming away with a modest line. Both he and Jarrett Allen have had their shot as the starter with neither putting their hand up to be the must-roster player. It would appear as though a timeshare is going to be the plan moving forward which does make both players tough to rely on in standard formats. With that being said, both could still have late value with Allen likely having the slightly higher upside.