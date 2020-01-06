Play

Jordan (knee) is available to play Monday against Orlando, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

As expected, the veteran center, who's battling a right knee bruise, will suit up for the Nets on Monday and play. The 31-year-old is currently dropping 8.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per contest, both of which are his lowest averages since the 2012-13 season.

