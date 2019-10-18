Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Will rotate at center
Jordan will share starts with Jarrett Allen at center to open the regular season, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
Jordan and Allen have been in a timeshare at center throughout the preseason, and it'll continue into the 2019-20 campaign. Nets coach Kenny Atkinson stated that he'll likely start the hot hand at center and will rotate based on matchups, per Logan.
