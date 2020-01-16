Jordan was diagnosed with a dislocated right middle finger and will not return Wednesday against the 76ers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Jordan suffered the injury during the second quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game after being evaluated during halftime. Prior to exiting, the big man tallied four points (2-3 FG), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 10 minutes. Depending on the severity of the issue, Jordan could be in line for a multi-game absence; Joel Embiid suffered a similar injury last week and was ruled out for at least two weeks following surgery.