Nets' DeAndre Jordan: Won't return Wednesday
Jordan was diagnosed with a dislocated right middle finger and will not return Wednesday against the 76ers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Jordan suffered the injury during the second quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game after being evaluated during halftime. Prior to exiting, the big man tallied four points (2-3 FG), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 10 minutes. Depending on the severity of the issue, Jordan could be in line for a multi-game absence; Joel Embiid suffered a similar injury last week and was ruled out for at least two weeks following surgery.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...