Carroll scored 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and collected four rebounds along with four assists and a steal across 31 minutes Sunday against the Bulls.

Carroll once again proved valuable from beyond the arc, knocking down three shots from deep for the second straight contest (8-for-15 from three over the last two games). The 32-year-old Missouri product has solidified his spot in the rotation as one of the first members of the Nets off the bench this season, and he's averaging 10.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 29 matchups.