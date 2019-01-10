Carroll managed 17 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and three rebounds in 21 minutes Wednesday against Atlanta.

Carroll, who missed Monday's game against the Celtics with a knee injury, continued his string of double-digit scoring performances with 17 points Wednesday. The veteran forward has now reached double-figures in each of his past seven games and is averaging 17.2 over that period. Although he struggles to offer much beyond scoring, he's making threes and shooting well enough from the field to be worth a look in deeper leagues.