Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Available Friday
Carroll (ankle) is available to make his season debut in Friday's game against Denver, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Carroll's workload will presumably be limited in order to ease him back into the swing of things. He projects to contend for the starting power forward spot once he is back up to speed.
