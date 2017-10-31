Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Available to play Tuesday

Carroll (ankle) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Suns, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Carroll was held out of the Nets' last game because of a sore ankle, but after testing it out during pregame warmups Tuesday, it feels healthy enough to take the floor. It's still unclear what sort of workload Carroll will take, or if he'll reclaim his spot in the starting lineup, making him a bit of a risky play for Tuesday.