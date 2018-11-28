Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Available Wednesday
Carroll (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Carroll was previously questionable with right foot soreness, but after going through some pregame activities, he's feeling good enough to take the court. He's averaging 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 20.4 minutes.
More News
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country