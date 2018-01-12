Carroll (knee) will be available for Friday's contest against the Hawks, Alex Labidou of the Nets official wesbite reports.

Carroll has missed two straight games with a right knee sprain, but some rest and rehab has apparently done him some good. In his most recent five appearances, he averaged 11.0 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. His return may mean fewer minutes for the likes of Caris LeVert, Allen Crabbe and Quincy Acy.