Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Cleared to play Friday
Carroll (knee) will be available for Friday's contest against the Hawks, Alex Labidou of the Nets official wesbite reports.
Carroll has missed two straight games with a right knee sprain, but some rest and rehab has apparently done him some good. In his most recent five appearances, he averaged 11.0 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. His return may mean fewer minutes for the likes of Caris LeVert, Allen Crabbe and Quincy Acy.
More News
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Listed as questionable for Friday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Detroit•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Diagnosed with knee sprain•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Ruled out Monday vs. Raptors•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Will play Saturday•
-
Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Officially questionable Saturday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...