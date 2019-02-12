Nets' DeMarre Carroll: Cleared to play
Carroll (knee) will play Wednesday against Cleveland, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Carroll was removed from Brooklyn's injury report after missing Monday's contest due to knee soreness. He's averaging 11.6 points, 5.9 boards, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals over his previous seven contests as a role player and should handle his usual workload Wednesday in Cleveland.
